Olympic Dreams Nurtured at PFWS Annual Sports Meet 2025

The Annual Sports Meet 2025 wrapped up in a grand ceremony under the Police Family Welfare Society Mission Olympics initiative, held at New Police Lines Sports Ground. Exuding enthusiasm, the event engaged many, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora who served as the chief guest. Among the distinguished attendees were Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Arjuna Awardee Sarita Mor, whose presence electrified the proceedings.

The diverse sporting competitions, ranging from athletics to wrestling, awarded 138 medals, with PFWS athletes earning an impressive 47, including 17 gold medals. Addressing the crowd, Commissioner Arora praised the athletes' dedication and the significant role of PFWS in promoting family empowerment and sports participation. Athletes, guided by encouragement from Dahiya and Mor, were inspired to strive for excellence moving forward.

PFWS President Ritu Arora lauded the sports committee's efforts and appreciated partner organizations ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation for their support. Both participants and guests recognized the event as a foundational platform for nurturing young sporting talent, focusing on values like discipline and perseverance crucial to athletic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)