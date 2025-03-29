Left Menu

Olympic Dreams Nurtured at PFWS Annual Sports Meet 2025

The Annual Sports Meet 2025, hosted by the Police Family Welfare Society, concluded at the New Police Lines Sports Ground. With Delhi Police Commissioner and celebrated athletes in attendance, the event saw 138 medals awarded. PFWS athletes shone brightly, taking home 47, as leaders emphasized the importance of sports in empowering police families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:45 IST
Olympic Dreams Nurtured at PFWS Annual Sports Meet 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Annual Sports Meet 2025 wrapped up in a grand ceremony under the Police Family Welfare Society Mission Olympics initiative, held at New Police Lines Sports Ground. Exuding enthusiasm, the event engaged many, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora who served as the chief guest. Among the distinguished attendees were Olympic silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Arjuna Awardee Sarita Mor, whose presence electrified the proceedings.

The diverse sporting competitions, ranging from athletics to wrestling, awarded 138 medals, with PFWS athletes earning an impressive 47, including 17 gold medals. Addressing the crowd, Commissioner Arora praised the athletes' dedication and the significant role of PFWS in promoting family empowerment and sports participation. Athletes, guided by encouragement from Dahiya and Mor, were inspired to strive for excellence moving forward.

PFWS President Ritu Arora lauded the sports committee's efforts and appreciated partner organizations ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation for their support. Both participants and guests recognized the event as a foundational platform for nurturing young sporting talent, focusing on values like discipline and perseverance crucial to athletic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025