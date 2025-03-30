Left Menu

Sabalenka Secures First Miami Open Title in Thrilling Win

Aryna Sabalenka wins her first Miami Open title by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets. The victory marks Sabalenka's 19th career title and her second win over Pegula in a finals clash. Sabalenka's powerful performance included 24 winners, securing her a $1.1 million prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 30-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 08:46 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has claimed her first Miami Open title with a decisive victory over Jessica Pegula, securing her 19th career title. The top-seeded Belarusian dominated the fourth-seeded American, winning 7-5, 6-2 in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open final.

Sabalenka's triumph was highlighted by her aggressive play, which resulted in 24 winners and a prestigious $1.1 million prize. Post-match, Sabalenka expressed gratitude for the event's outcome, stating, "Thank God the rain stopped." She plans to celebrate the victory with her team before the upcoming clay season.

Despite Pegula's hometown advantage and her father's attendance, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the American couldn't overcome Sabalenka's powerful play. Notably, this win extends Sabalenka's lead over Pegula to a 7-2 record, signaling her dominance on the hard courts.

