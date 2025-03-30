Sabalenka Secures First Miami Open Title in Thrilling Win

Aryna Sabalenka has claimed her first Miami Open title with a decisive victory over Jessica Pegula, securing her 19th career title. The top-seeded Belarusian dominated the fourth-seeded American, winning 7-5, 6-2 in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open final.

Sabalenka's triumph was highlighted by her aggressive play, which resulted in 24 winners and a prestigious $1.1 million prize. Post-match, Sabalenka expressed gratitude for the event's outcome, stating, "Thank God the rain stopped." She plans to celebrate the victory with her team before the upcoming clay season.

Despite Pegula's hometown advantage and her father's attendance, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the American couldn't overcome Sabalenka's powerful play. Notably, this win extends Sabalenka's lead over Pegula to a 7-2 record, signaling her dominance on the hard courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)