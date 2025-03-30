Bengaluru FC Dominates Mumbai City with 5-0 Playoff Victory

Bengaluru FC delivered a sensational performance with a decisive 5-0 victory against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) Playoffs, as reported by the ISL official website. The win marks their biggest playoff triumph, securing a semi-final clash against FC Goa.

Coach Gerard Zaragoza lauded the team's effort, emphasizing strategic planning against their opponents. "We analyzed their previous game against us and adjusted our formation to maintain control in the midfield," Zaragoza stated. Key players like Suresh Singh Wangjam and Edgar Mendez were pivotal in advancing their lead and assisting the backline.

Wangjam, named Player of the Match, contributed significantly with a goal and an assist, while goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's crucial saves preserved the clean sheet. Zaragoza praised Wangjam's versatility and determination, and credited Sandhu's mental fortitude despite national team setbacks. The victory represents a peak in Zaragoza's managerial career, but he urged caution and focus as the team looks ahead to FC Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)