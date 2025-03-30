Left Menu

Mumbai City FC's Disappointing Exit After a Crushing Defeat Against Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC, the defending champions, faced a heavy 5-0 defeat by Bengaluru FC in the ISL knockout, failing to reach the semi-finals for the first time in three seasons. Head coach Petr Kratky emphasized the need for the team to reflect and improve after this setback.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, reigning champions Mumbai City FC suffered a demoralizing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC during the Indian Super League knockout stage on Saturday. The loss, which took place at the Sree Kanterava Stadium in Bengaluru, ended the Islanders' consecutive two-year streak of reaching the ISL semi-finals.

This marks the third instance of Mumbai City FC losing by a margin of five or more goals in an ISL game. Additionally, it was the first time head coach Petr Kratky's squad conceded four or more goals in the league. Bengaluru FC showcased their prowess early on, with Suresh Singh Wangjam netting a goal within nine minutes, followed by Edgar Mendez's penalty, setting the stage for a runaway victory.

After halftime, Bengaluru's relentless attacking secured them three additional goals, with standout performances from Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Following the defeat, coach Kratky called for a period of self-reflection among players and staff, stressing the need for improvement and assessment of their performance against a dominant Bengaluru side. Kratky acknowledged Bengaluru FC's superior display, noting they were the worthy victors in the high-stakes match.

