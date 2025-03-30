Left Menu

Starc's Stellar Spell Stops Sunrisers Short

Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul alongside Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets helped Delhi Capitals restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 163 runs in 18.4 overs. Despite a valiant 74 from Aniket Verma, Sunrisers stumbled after deciding to bat first, with Starc cleaning the tail in the 19th over.

Updated: 30-03-2025 17:18 IST
Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc delivered an extraordinary performance, claiming five wickets for just 35 runs, as Delhi Capitals limited Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 163 runs in a thrilling IPL match on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who chose to bat first after winning the toss, struggled after an early collapse. Unheralded Aniket Verma stood out with a courageous 74 off 41 balls and partnered effectively with Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a brisk 32 off 19 balls, to revive the innings momentarily.

However, it was Starc's deadly spell in the 19th over, where he seized two wickets in three balls, that slammed the brakes on any hopes of a higher total. Kuldeep Yadav also supported well with three wickets for 22 runs, sealing a dominant performance by the Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

