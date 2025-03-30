Starc's Five-Wicket Haul Seals Victory for Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Starc, the Australian fast bowler, delivered a stellar five-wicket haul that powered the Delhi Capitals to a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Choosing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled, posting just 163 in 18.4 overs, despite a commendable 74 from Aniket Verma and 32 by Heinrich Klaasen. Kuldeep Yadav also shone with 3 for 22.

In response, the Axar Patel-led side chased down the target briskly in 16 overs, aided by standout innings from Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

(With inputs from agencies.)