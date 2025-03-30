Left Menu

Starc's Five-Wicket Haul Seals Victory for Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Starc's five-wicket performance led Delhi Capitals to a decisive seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second consecutive IPL win. Despite Aniket Verma's impressive 74, SRH managed only 163 runs. Delhi Capitals chased down the target in 16 overs, with noteworthy contributions from Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:44 IST
Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc, the Australian fast bowler, delivered a stellar five-wicket haul that powered the Delhi Capitals to a dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Choosing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled, posting just 163 in 18.4 overs, despite a commendable 74 from Aniket Verma and 32 by Heinrich Klaasen. Kuldeep Yadav also shone with 3 for 22.

In response, the Axar Patel-led side chased down the target briskly in 16 overs, aided by standout innings from Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

