Sports Spectacle: Dramatic Wins and Stunning Performances

The latest sports news highlights include the Ottawa Senators edging out the Columbus Blue Jackets, Aryna Sabalenka clinching the Miami Open, and Ilia Malinin retaining his figure skating world title. In MLB, the Yankees set a homer record, while NHL and other sports updates add to the action-packed weekend.

Updated: 30-03-2025 22:30 IST
Sports Spectacle: Dramatic Wins and Stunning Performances
In a thrilling sports weekend, the Ottawa Senators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 3-2 victory, thanks to Jake Sanderson's game-winning goal. Aryna Sabalenka's powerful play secured her the Miami Open title, overcoming Jessica Pegula in a commanding final match.

In figure skating, U.S. skater Ilia Malinin captured international attention by retaining his world championships title in Boston, stunning the world ahead of the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees made history with a record nine home runs in a 20-9 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers.

NHL action saw Leon Draisaitl lead the Edmonton Oilers to an overtime win, and in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their path toward a potential 70-win season. Villanova also announced Kevin Willard as their new head basketball coach, adding to the weekend's notable developments.

