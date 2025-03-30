Sports Spectacle: Dramatic Wins and Stunning Performances

In a thrilling sports weekend, the Ottawa Senators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 3-2 victory, thanks to Jake Sanderson's game-winning goal. Aryna Sabalenka's powerful play secured her the Miami Open title, overcoming Jessica Pegula in a commanding final match.

In figure skating, U.S. skater Ilia Malinin captured international attention by retaining his world championships title in Boston, stunning the world ahead of the upcoming Milano-Cortina Olympics. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees made history with a record nine home runs in a 20-9 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers.

NHL action saw Leon Draisaitl lead the Edmonton Oilers to an overtime win, and in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their path toward a potential 70-win season. Villanova also announced Kevin Willard as their new head basketball coach, adding to the weekend's notable developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)