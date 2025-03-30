RR vs CSK: Royals Edge Out Super Kings in a Nail-Biting Finish
Rajasthan Royals clinched a narrow six-run victory against Chennai Super Kings, with Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket performance proving decisive. Despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's valiant half-century, CSK fell short in their chase of 183, ending at 176/6.
In a thrilling encounter at Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals secured a nail-biting six-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings, thanks to a standout four-wicket haul from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.
Opting to field first, CSK made an early breakthrough but were countered by Nitish Rana, who blazed an impressive 81 off 36 balls, steering RR to 182/9. The CSK bowlers, led by Matheesha Pathirana, fought back but RR set a challenging target.
CSK's chase faltered despite skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's fighting 63. Wanindu Hasaranga broke key partnerships, restricting CSK's progress and leaving them six runs short, finishing at 176/6 as RR climbed to ninth in the rankings.
