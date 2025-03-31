Left Menu

Fielding Lapses Haunt CSK as Royals Clinch Victory

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) attributed their six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL to poor starts and fielding errors. Ruturaj Gaikwad led CSK's fight with a valiant 63 but couldn't avoid their second consecutive loss. Rajasthan, meanwhile, capitalized on strong performances from Nitish Rana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:19 IST
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad pointed to fielding mishaps and ineffective starts as the primary causes for the team's narrow six-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Sunday's IPL match. This loss marks CSK's second consecutive stumble, raising concerns over their batting and fielding standards.

Nitish Rana's explosive innings of 81 off 36 balls, supported by Wanindu Hasaranga's impressive four-wicket haul, propelled the Royals to a tense victory at Barsapara Stadium. Despite a determined chase led by Gaikwad's 63, CSK faltered at 176/6, unable to reach Royals' 183 target.

Rajasthan's stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, expressed relief at securing a win in their Guwahati leg, acknowledging fielding as a key factor. The Royals made up for a 20-run deficit through stellar fielding efforts, including remarkable catches by Parag and Shimron Hetmyer to eliminate key CSK wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

