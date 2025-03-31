Left Menu

Bagnaia's Triumph Amidst Chaos at Americas Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the Americas Grand Prix, overcoming a chaotic race where Marc Marquez crashed out. Alex Marquez rose to the top of the riders' championship despite finishing second. Fabio Di Giannantonio attempted to catch up but settled for third, rounding out a Ducati-dominated podium.

Updated: 31-03-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 01:36 IST
Francesco Bagnaia emerged victorious at the Americas Grand Prix, which unfolded under dramatic circumstances on Sunday. The race took a turn when Marc Marquez, who secured pole position and a win in the sprint race, crashed and subsequently retired due to bike damage.

In the wake of Marquez's exit, it was Alex Marquez who capitalized, securing second place and propelling himself to the top of the riders' championship with 87 points, edging out his brother Marc by one point.

Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing also sought to chase down Alex Marquez but ultimately finished in third place, contributing to an all-Ducati podium finish. This event marked another milestone in MotoGP's thrilling season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

