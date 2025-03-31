Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Gears Up for IPL Showdown: LSG vs Punjab Kings

Rishabh Pant, the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants, is set to face off against Punjab Kings and his former coach Ricky Ponting in the IPL. Despite early struggles, Pant aims to make a significant impact, facing off against Shreyas Iyer, the second-most expensive IPL player. Spinners could be pivotal in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:30 IST
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant is bracing for a crucial IPL match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Despite early setbacks, Pant hopes to overcome his initial batting struggles to justify his record Rs 27 crore acquisition cost.

The upcoming clash will also see Pant face his former coach, Ricky Ponting, now with Punjab Kings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

