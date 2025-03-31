Left Menu

Rajgir's Historic Hosting: Asia Cup Hockey 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Rajgir, a historic city in Bihar, will host the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament from August 29 to September 7, a qualifier for the 2026 FIH World Cup. Eight teams will compete, including India, Pakistan, and Japan. The event promises vibrant matches and aims to boost grassroots hockey in India.

Rajgir, a historic city in Bihar, is set to stage the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament from August 29 to September 7. This significant event will also act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH World Cup, which Belgium and the Netherlands will jointly host.

The tournament winner will earn a direct spot in the World Cup, adding fierce competition as teams vie for the trophy. The 12th edition will feature eight teams, including big names like India, Pakistan, and Japan, with two more spots to be decided by the AHF Cup.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Monday between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority, marking Rajgir as the pivotal venue. With South Korea being historically dominant, the upcoming event promises exciting matchups and bolsters hockey's presence in India.

