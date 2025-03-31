Gokulam Kerala's Victory Keeps I-League Championship Dream Alive

Gokulam Kerala bolstered their bid for the I-League title by clinching a narrow 1-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Sunday. Thabiso Brown's decisive first-half goal propelled the team to the second spot, earning 37 points from 21 games, surpassing Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir, and reaffirming their title aspirations. In contrast, Sreenidi Deccan ended the round in eighth with 27 points.

The match unfolded with tension and anticipation, as both teams searched for an opening. Gokulam's captain, Sergio Llamas, identified a gap on the right flank and delivered a precise through ball. Thabiso Brown, with impeccable timing, converted this chance, coolly placing the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to score in the 15th minute, establishing an early lead.

Sreenidi Deccan retaliated fiercely, probing for an equaliser with near-miss strikes from Faysal Shayesteh and David Castaneda. Despite their valiant attempts, Gokulam's goalkeeper, Rakshit Dagar, alongside a disciplined defensive unit, stood resolute, thwarting every assault. This defensive fortitude ensured Gokulam's victory and highlighted their determination to remain title contenders in a fiercely competitive league.

(With inputs from agencies.)