Varun Chakravarthy Shares Key Cricket Mantra: Begin Anew

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has unveiled a crucial lesson from the Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphant 2024 Indian Premier League season, underscoring the necessity of a fresh mindset with each new tournament.

In a candid conversation on JioHotstar's exclusive show 'Gen Bold', Chakravarthy remarked, "You can have a great previous tournament, but again you have to start from scratch. That's what cricket teaches you." He stressed the importance of simplicity and consistency, stating, "Stick to your basics, do them well, and execute them properly."

This insight comes as KKR looks to improve their IPL 2025 campaign following an initial setback, while Mumbai Indians, still chasing their first win, prepare to clash with KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)