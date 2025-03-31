Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Shares Key Cricket Mantra: Begin Anew

Varun Chakravarthy, Indian spinner, highlights the importance of starting fresh each season, despite past successes. Speaking on 'Gen Bold,' he emphasized sticking to basics and executing them well. KKR is set to face MI in the IPL 2025, both teams eager for a victory after challenging starts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:56 IST
Varun Chakravarthy Shares Key Cricket Mantra: Begin Anew
Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo: KKR Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has unveiled a crucial lesson from the Kolkata Knight Riders' triumphant 2024 Indian Premier League season, underscoring the necessity of a fresh mindset with each new tournament.

In a candid conversation on JioHotstar's exclusive show 'Gen Bold', Chakravarthy remarked, "You can have a great previous tournament, but again you have to start from scratch. That's what cricket teaches you." He stressed the importance of simplicity and consistency, stating, "Stick to your basics, do them well, and execute them properly."

This insight comes as KKR looks to improve their IPL 2025 campaign following an initial setback, while Mumbai Indians, still chasing their first win, prepare to clash with KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025