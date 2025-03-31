Left Menu

Grand Slam Track: The New Formula One of Athlete Racing

Michael Johnson spearheads the launch of the Grand Slam Track series, aiming to transform athlete racing into the 'Formula One' of its sport. Starting in Kingston, Jamaica, the series seeks to increase the popularity of athletics with head-to-head competitions and notable athletes, challenging existing track leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson is pioneering the Grand Slam Track series, branding it as the potential 'Formula One of athlete racing.' The series kicks off in Kingston, Jamaica, with the aim of increasing the sport's popularity outside the Olympics, where it currently struggles to compete with North American professional sports.

The new series features head-to-head races with decorated athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Josh Kerr, though some notable names are missing. Johnson, a legendary figure in athletics, emphasizes the importance of a structured approach in bringing the sport into the global spotlight, instead of leaving this burden to athletes alone.

With broadcast deals secured, Grand Slam aims to challenge the established Diamond League, offering a larger prize pool and intending to expand to Europe and Asia. Its innovative approach with star-studded competitions seeks to capture global attention and redefine professional track racing as a premier sporting spectacle.

