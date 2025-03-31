Left Menu

LSG's Shahbaz Ahmed Confident Ahead of Home Challenge Against Punjab Kings

Shahbaz Ahmed shares insights on Lucknow Super Giants' readiness for their first home IPL match against Punjab Kings. Confident in the team's energy and adaptation to Lucknow's unique pitch, Ahmed emphasizes on bowlers' strategies in the evolving game environment, aiming for a fruitful season start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:29 IST
LSG's Shahbaz Ahmed Confident Ahead of Home Challenge Against Punjab Kings
Shahbaz Ahmed. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of their first home encounter against Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed expressed confidence in the team's preparations for the match. Addressing media during a pre-match briefing, Ahmed noted the team's settled dynamics, high energy levels, and strategic readiness.

Ahmed elaborated on the unique pitch conditions at Lucknow, suggesting it could benefit both teams. He outlined particular advantages for pacers initially, but acknowledged the challenges for batters on the red soil. The all-rounder emphasized that bowlers must adapt quickly to the changes, especially with the new impact player rule.

Understanding the pressures on bowlers, Ahmed shared his commitment to the team's success by adapting his role as needed. As Lucknow Super Giants prepare to clash with Punjab Kings, both teams are eager to secure crucial points. Ahead of the match, LSG sits at third position in the IPL standings, with Punjab Kings at fifth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025