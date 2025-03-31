LSG's Shahbaz Ahmed Confident Ahead of Home Challenge Against Punjab Kings

In anticipation of their first home encounter against Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants' all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed expressed confidence in the team's preparations for the match. Addressing media during a pre-match briefing, Ahmed noted the team's settled dynamics, high energy levels, and strategic readiness.

Ahmed elaborated on the unique pitch conditions at Lucknow, suggesting it could benefit both teams. He outlined particular advantages for pacers initially, but acknowledged the challenges for batters on the red soil. The all-rounder emphasized that bowlers must adapt quickly to the changes, especially with the new impact player rule.

Understanding the pressures on bowlers, Ahmed shared his commitment to the team's success by adapting his role as needed. As Lucknow Super Giants prepare to clash with Punjab Kings, both teams are eager to secure crucial points. Ahead of the match, LSG sits at third position in the IPL standings, with Punjab Kings at fifth.

(With inputs from agencies.)