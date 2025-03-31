Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Uncover Rising Star in Ashwani Kumar's Historic IPL Debut

Debutant left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar's remarkable performance led Mumbai Indians to an eight-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, destroying KKR's line-up for just 116 runs. Kumar's performance, applauded by skipper Hardik Pandya, was rooted in the team's effective scouting network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:01 IST
Mumbai Indians celebrated a significant victory in the IPL when debutant Ashwani Kumar's exceptional bowling performance helped secure an eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kumar, a left-arm pacer, left a mark by becoming the first Indian to claim four wickets on his IPL debut, limiting KKR to just 116 runs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya credited Mumbai Indians' scouting team for discovering fresh talent, including Kumar, whose critical wickets and unique left-arm delivery contributed significantly to the team's first season victory. The game saw MI chase down the modest total in just 12.5 overs, thanks to a robust team performance.

Despite a tough outing, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane emphasized a collective batting failure. The pitch was advantageous for batting, but KKR's inability to capitalize, compounded by MI's sharp bowling, defined the match. Rahane acknowledged the need for quick learning and expressed confidence in his bowlers despite the team's low score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

