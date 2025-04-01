Mitchell Marsh: A Potential Comeback to Australia's Test Squad for the Ashes

Dumped all-rounder Mitchell Marsh might soon trouble England in the Ashes after all, according to Australia's chief selector George Bailey. Despite being dropped from Australia's test squad after low scores against India and missing the Sri Lanka tour due to injury, Bailey remains optimistic about Marsh's return.

Maintaining a spot on Australia's list of contracted players until the 2025/26 season, Marsh shows resilience. His impressive track record against England, averaging 47.07 in ten tests, far exceeds his career average of 28.53, showcasing his potential to make a compelling comeback.

The journey won't be without competition. Cameron Green's return post-surgery and Beau Webster's recent form present challenges for Marsh's inclusion in the test squad. Yet, as Australia gears up for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, Bailey hints at lineup flexibility, keeping Marsh's path to re-entry open.

(With inputs from agencies.)