Mitchell Marsh: A Potential Comeback to Australia's Test Squad for the Ashes

Australia's chief selector George Bailey suggests MItchell Marsh could rejoin the test squad for the Ashes despite recent challenges and being dropped. Despite injuries and limited play, Marsh's skills against England and endorsement by selectors keep him a promising prospect for future test matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:01 IST
Dumped all-rounder Mitchell Marsh might soon trouble England in the Ashes after all, according to Australia's chief selector George Bailey. Despite being dropped from Australia's test squad after low scores against India and missing the Sri Lanka tour due to injury, Bailey remains optimistic about Marsh's return.

Maintaining a spot on Australia's list of contracted players until the 2025/26 season, Marsh shows resilience. His impressive track record against England, averaging 47.07 in ten tests, far exceeds his career average of 28.53, showcasing his potential to make a compelling comeback.

The journey won't be without competition. Cameron Green's return post-surgery and Beau Webster's recent form present challenges for Marsh's inclusion in the test squad. Yet, as Australia gears up for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, Bailey hints at lineup flexibility, keeping Marsh's path to re-entry open.

