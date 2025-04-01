Left Menu

Esports Conclave 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Competitions

Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlights esports potential at the 2025 Esports Conclave, emphasizing digital literacy and employment opportunities. With India's esports players expected to exceed one million in five years, government and private sector collaboration is key to growing esports as a recognized sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:34 IST
Union Minister Raksha Khadse (Photo: SAI Media) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant event marking the trajectory of digital competitions, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, graced the Esports Conclave 2025. Organized by the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) and supported by industry giants Krafton and Invest India, the conclave focused on the ambitions and future trajectory of esports globally.

Acknowledging esports as a medal sport at the last Asian Games and continuing in 2026 at Nagoya, Khadse emphasized the sector's potential in enhancing digital literacy and creating vast employment opportunities. As of 2022, India's burgeoning esports community boasted around 600 thousand players, a dramatic 300% increase from the previous year. Projections indicate this number will surpass one million over the next five years.

Commending the collaborative efforts of government and private enterprises in nurturing esports talent, Khadse noted the landmark inclusion of esports medalists in cash incentive schemes by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The conclave was marked by the presence of key industry figures like Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, and Amulya Sah, Senior Vice President of Invest India, among others, underscoring the importance of strategic alliances in propelling esports to mainstream prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

