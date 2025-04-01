Messi's Bodyguard Banned: Security Shake-Up at Inter Miami

In a surprising turn of events, Yassine Cheuko, the renowned bodyguard of football legend Lionel Messi, has been banned from protecting him on the sidelines during Inter Miami matches. This decision comes as Major League Soccer moves to centralize control of match day security, limiting Cheuko's presence to the locker room and mixed zones.

Cheuko, a former Navy SEAL, made headlines after videos emerged of him vigilantly safeguarding Messi from potential pitch invaders. However, with MLS stepping in, his role will notably shift behind the scenes, marking a significant change in security protocols for the Argentine forward.

Reflecting on his experience, Cheuko noted the stark differences in pitch invasion incidents between the USA and Europe. Despite the adjustments, the bodyguard remains committed to Messi's security, albeit now under tighter restrictions imposed by the league.

