Left Menu

Ford Mustang GT3s Return to DTM: Haupt Racing Team Gears Up for 2023 Season

Haupt Racing Team enters the 2023 DTM season with two Ford Mustang GT3s after a 36-year hiatus. Indian driver Arjun Maini and Swiss Fabio Scherer are the key players. The team's focus is on developing the new car, fostering young talent, and adapting to competitive challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST
Ford Mustang GT3s Return to DTM: Haupt Racing Team Gears Up for 2023 Season
Haupt Racing Team driver Arjun Maini (Image: HRT/FMSCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haupt Racing Team is set to make a notable comeback in the DTM series, introducing two Ford Mustang GT3s at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben this Wednesday. Marking a 36-year return for Ford in the top-class sprint series, the line-up features experienced drivers Arjun Maini from India and Switzerland's Fabio Scherer.

The team, launching its fifth DTM season, will compete in the new season from April 25 to 27 with the iconic US manufacturer's vehicles. The expertise of Maini and Scherer, who collectively boast 82 DTM races, underlines the team's hopes for a competitive outing.

The initial test for the duo is slated for April 2, with the season officially opening three weeks later at the same venue. With a commitment to nurturing young talent, the team aims for strong performances and continued success in the series, supported by key partnerships and developmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025