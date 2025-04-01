Ford Mustang GT3s Return to DTM: Haupt Racing Team Gears Up for 2023 Season
Haupt Racing Team enters the 2023 DTM season with two Ford Mustang GT3s after a 36-year hiatus. Indian driver Arjun Maini and Swiss Fabio Scherer are the key players. The team's focus is on developing the new car, fostering young talent, and adapting to competitive challenges.
Haupt Racing Team is set to make a notable comeback in the DTM series, introducing two Ford Mustang GT3s at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben this Wednesday. Marking a 36-year return for Ford in the top-class sprint series, the line-up features experienced drivers Arjun Maini from India and Switzerland's Fabio Scherer.
The team, launching its fifth DTM season, will compete in the new season from April 25 to 27 with the iconic US manufacturer's vehicles. The expertise of Maini and Scherer, who collectively boast 82 DTM races, underlines the team's hopes for a competitive outing.
The initial test for the duo is slated for April 2, with the season officially opening three weeks later at the same venue. With a commitment to nurturing young talent, the team aims for strong performances and continued success in the series, supported by key partnerships and developmental initiatives.
