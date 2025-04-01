Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh: Australia's Vital Cog in the White-Ball Machine

Despite injury setbacks, Mitchell Marsh remains pivotal in Australia's white-ball cricket setup. While focusing on his T20 captaincy and IPL batting role, Marsh's Test career isn't over, with prospects for an Ashes return. Cricket Australia announced its 2025/26 national contracts, including Marsh.

Updated: 01-04-2025 17:13 IST
Mitchell Marsh. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australian cricket selection chairman George Bailey has reaffirmed Mitchell Marsh's critical role in the national white-ball cricket scene. Serving as the current T20I captain, Marsh, despite recent injuries, continues to engage actively, showcased by his inclusion in Cricket Australia's 2025/26 national contract lineup revealed Tuesday.

While currently batting impressively for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL with an average of 62, Marsh's bowling remains uncertain due to ongoing back problems. However, his T20 leadership is seen as crucial for Australia's upcoming World Cup pursuit, with Bailey hopeful about Marsh's one-day cricket contributions.

Marsh's red-ball cricket journey isn't dismissed either. After losing his Test spot last summer, Bailey envisions a potential Ashes series involvement, citing Marsh's ability to unsettle opponents like England with his dynamic batting capabilities. The national contracts also included notable players like Pat Cummins and Steve Smith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

