Thrilling IPL Clash: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

A detailed scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings highlights the batting and bowling performances, with Arshdeep Singh leading in wickets and Nicholas Pooran scoring the highest for his team. The Giants set a total score of 171 for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:23 IST
The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings unfolded with intense action on Tuesday. Aiden Markram, an essential player for the Giants, managed 28 runs before being bowled by Lockie Ferguson.

Nicholas Pooran emerged as a significant scorer for the Giants with a robust 44 runs, supported by Ayush Badoni's 41. Despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and David Miller, the team faced challenges in maintaining a steady run rate.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh proved instrumental for Punjab Kings, claiming three wickets and contributing to restricting the Giants to a total of 171 runs for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

