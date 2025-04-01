Thrilling IPL Clash: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings unfolded with intense action on Tuesday. Aiden Markram, an essential player for the Giants, managed 28 runs before being bowled by Lockie Ferguson.

Nicholas Pooran emerged as a significant scorer for the Giants with a robust 44 runs, supported by Ayush Badoni's 41. Despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and David Miller, the team faced challenges in maintaining a steady run rate.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh proved instrumental for Punjab Kings, claiming three wickets and contributing to restricting the Giants to a total of 171 runs for 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

