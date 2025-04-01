Iyer's Inspiring Captaincy Propels Punjab Kings to Victory

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer stressed the importance of camaraderie and synergy as the keys to cricket success.

His leadership and performance were instrumental in securing a dominant eight-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 172 in 16.2 overs with ease.

Despite setbacks, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is optimistic, focusing on learning and improvement going forward in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)