Bundesliga's New Transfer Window Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup

The German soccer league, known as the DFL, has announced a new transfer window for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams. This window will be open from June 1 to June 10, allowing clubs to make crucial signings before the FIFA Club World Cup.

This decision comes after world soccer's governing body, FIFA, offered member associations participating in the prestigious tournament the option of an "exceptional registration window" in June.

The 32-team Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich representing the Bundesliga.

