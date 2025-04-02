Bundesliga's New Transfer Window Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
The German soccer league, DFL, announces an additional transfer window for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 from June 1-10 before the FIFA Club World Cup. This unique opportunity allows teams to strengthen squads with new signings. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich will represent Germany in the 32-team tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:33 IST
The German soccer league, known as the DFL, has announced a new transfer window for Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 teams. This window will be open from June 1 to June 10, allowing clubs to make crucial signings before the FIFA Club World Cup.
This decision comes after world soccer's governing body, FIFA, offered member associations participating in the prestigious tournament the option of an "exceptional registration window" in June.
The 32-team Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich representing the Bundesliga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harry Kane Eyes Ballon d'Or with Bayern Munich Success
Bayern Munich Left Reeling After Star Defenders Sidelined
Bayern Munich Hit by Double Defensive Blow with Davies and Upamecano Injuries
Thomas Müller: Bayern Munich's Uncertain Farewell
Bayern Munich Consider Legal Action Over Alphonso Davies' Injury