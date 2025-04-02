Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Shift: From Mumbai To Goa

In a surprising move, Yashasvi Jaiswal, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has decided to switch teams from Mumbai to Goa. The transition was confirmed after Jaiswal's request was accepted by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Jaiswal's decision to join Goa is set for the 2025-26 season. An MCA official remarked on the unexpected move, acknowledging that Jaiswal has his reasons, which were accepted by the board. His last appearance for Mumbai was against Jammu and Kashmir in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

Jaiswal's new chapter with Goa might also see him as a potential captain, given his experience with the Indian national team. This move mirrors similar decisions by cricketers Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad, marking a shift among Mumbai cricket players towards Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)