Jadumani Singh Punches into Semifinals at World Boxing Cup

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, a promising Indian boxer, showcased his talent by advancing to the semifinals in the 50kg category at the World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil. The reigning national champion outperformed last year's silver medallist, Ellis Trowbridge of Great Britain, in a closely contested 3-2 split decision victory.

However, the tournament witnessed an unfortunate early exit for three other Indian boxers. Asian Games medallist Narender Berwal (+90kg) fought valiantly but narrowly lost 2-3 to Kazakhstan's Saparbay Daniyal. Nikhil Dubey (75kg) faced a 0-5 defeat against Brazil's Kaue Belini, while Jugnoo (85kg) succumbed to a 1-4 split decision against France's Abdoulaye Traore.

The Indian squad, comprised of ten male boxers, is still in the fight as India's campaign progresses. Boxer Manish Rathore (55kg) is set to challenge Paris Olympian Yusulf Chothia of Australia, with Hitesh (70kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) also poised for their respective bouts against international competitors.

