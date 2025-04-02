High Court Puts Hold on Anilkumar Prabhakaran's AIFF Appointment

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the appointment of Anilkumar Prabhakaran as the secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), halting it due to purported breaches of the National Sports Code. Justice Sachin Datta announced the interim stay during a session on Wednesday.

The petition, filed by Ranjit Bajaj, a director at the Delhi Football Club, argues that Prabhakaran's previous role on the AIFF executive committee disqualifies him from the new appointment, which is reportedly against the National Sports Code and a directive from the sports ministry.

The court plans to resume the hearing next week, following the stay, while responses have been requested from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, AIFF, and Prabhakaran. The case spotlights the broader issue of compliance within national sports federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)