Michael Clarke Backs Rohit Sharma's Leadership and Batting Prowess

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke supports Rohit Sharma continuing as India's Test captain despite recent form struggles. Clarke believes in Rohit's batting potential across formats and suggests a middle-order role in Tests. Clarke mentions the challenges of maintaining form, praising both Rohit and Virat Kohli for their resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:49 IST
Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has publicly endorsed Rohit Sharma to remain as the captain of the Indian Test team. Speaking on the show 'Backstage with Boria Season 6,' Clarke dismissed doubts over Rohit's future in Test cricket, calling his leadership and batting skills essential for the Indian side.

Clarke cited Rohit's adaptability across formats and unwavering commitment to team dynamics, even in challenging conditions. He emphasized that despite recent struggles, Sharma holds significant potential for runs in all formats of the game. Clarke also acknowledged Rohit's tactical brilliance, noting he is still a valuable asset in ODIs and Tests.

Furthermore, Clarke suggested Rohit Sharma could fit a middle-order position in Test matches, citing his proficiency with the short ball. Clarke expressed confidence in Sharma's performance prospects in the upcoming England tour, highlighting the complementary skills of India's fast-bowling squad, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, as factors that could contribute to a series win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

