Yashasvi Jaiswal's Surprising Move from Mumbai to Goa

In a surprising development, Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to switch from Mumbai to Goa for his future cricketing endeavors. This move, announced on Tuesday, was confirmed by the Mumbai Cricket Association after Jaiswal cited personal reasons for his decision.

Jaiswal, a left-handed opening batsman, will represent Goa starting in the 2025-26 season, potentially assuming a leadership role within the team. His departure marks the third such transition from Mumbai to Goa in recent years, following similar moves by Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad.

Having established himself as a key player for India, Jaiswal has been Mumbai's backbone in domestic cricket. With a Test average of over 52, he has made his mark in international cricket since his test debut against the West Indies in July 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)