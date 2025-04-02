Clash of Titans: King Kohli vs Prince Gill at Chinnaswammy
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, representing two generations of Indian cricket, face off at M Chinnaswammy Stadium as Gujarat Titans take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both have impressive records in the IPL, setting the stage for an exciting duel at a venue known for its high-scoring encounters.
As the Gujarat Titans prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswammy Stadium, all eyes are on the much-anticipated showdown between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Kohli, known as 'King Kohli', and Gill, the 'Prince' of Indian batting, represent two generations of cricket excellence.
Kohli boasts an impressive record against GT, with 344 runs in five matches, averaging 114.67, and striking at 143.93, including a century and three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Gill's performance against RCB includes 304 runs in 13 innings, averaging 30.40 with a century to his name.
In their memorable clash during the 2023 season, Kohli's unbeaten 101 propelled RCB to 197/5, only for Gill to respond with a blistering 104* to lead GT to victory. With both teams having strong squads, the upcoming match promises another thrilling encounter.
