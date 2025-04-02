LSG Spinner Penalized for On-Field Antics as PBKS Clinch Victory

In a heated IPL face-off, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi faced disciplinary action for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in an encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. Rathi, who dismissed batter Priyansh Arya, sparked controversy with an exaggerated celebration, earning a 25% match-fee fine and a demerit point.

The decision came from the match referee and is non-negotiable, as per Article 2.5 for Level 1 offenses, and Rathi admitted to the charge. Despite this incident, the 25-year-old has been impressive this season, with five wickets in just three matches.

On the field, LSG struggled as they were restricted to a modest total, despite resistance from Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, and Abdul Samad. PBKS capitalized on their bowling performance, spearheaded by Arshdeep's three-wicket haul, and powered home with significant contributions from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, securing an eight-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)