Epic Clash of Legends: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India

Football legends Carlos Puyol and Luís Figo are set to headline a thrilling face-off between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Mumbai. The exciting Legends Face-off will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, promising a memorable experience for football enthusiasts.

The event, organized by The Sports Front, is already creating a buzz among Indian fans, as it brings the age-old rivalry to the subcontinent. Puyol expressed his excitement to play in India for the first time, noting the incredible passion of the local fanbase.

With iconic names like Michael Owen for Real Madrid and Xavi for Barcelona, the squads boast a dazzling array of past footballing talent. The match promises to be not only a nostalgic trip down memory lane but also a spectacle of world-class football.

(With inputs from agencies.)