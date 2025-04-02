Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Royal Challengers in IPL Clash

The Indian Premier League witnessed another thrilling match on Wednesday as Gujarat Titans faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers put forth a competitive score of 169, losing eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Key performances for Bengaluru included Liam Livingstone, who notched up 54 runs, while Jitesh Sharma and Tim David contributed 33 and 32 runs, respectively. Despite their efforts, their total was not enough to clinch victory, owing to Gujarat Titans' strategic bowling and tight fielding.

Mohammed Siraj stood out with an impressive bowling display, claiming three wickets for just 19 runs. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore also played crucial roles in limiting Bengaluru's scoring pace. Ultimately, Gujarat Titans proved too strong and continued their winning momentum in the league.

