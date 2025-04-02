Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Royal Challengers in IPL Clash

The Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru showed intense competition. Despite notable performances by some players, Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 169 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans' effective bowling and fielding secured their victory, with Mohammed Siraj being highlighted for his three wicket haul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:25 IST
Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Royal Challengers in IPL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Premier League witnessed another thrilling match on Wednesday as Gujarat Titans faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Royal Challengers put forth a competitive score of 169, losing eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Key performances for Bengaluru included Liam Livingstone, who notched up 54 runs, while Jitesh Sharma and Tim David contributed 33 and 32 runs, respectively. Despite their efforts, their total was not enough to clinch victory, owing to Gujarat Titans' strategic bowling and tight fielding.

Mohammed Siraj stood out with an impressive bowling display, claiming three wickets for just 19 runs. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore also played crucial roles in limiting Bengaluru's scoring pace. Ultimately, Gujarat Titans proved too strong and continued their winning momentum in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

