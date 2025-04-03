Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Overpower RCB as Siraj, Arshad Shine

The Gujarat Titans secured a dominant eight-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Virat Kohli's early dismissal deemed crucial by ex-New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Mohammed Siraj, awarded Player of the Match, delivered a devastating performance, leading to RCB's collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:31 IST
Gujarat Titans Overpower RCB as Siraj, Arshad Shine
Mohammed Siraj (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of cricketing dominance, the Gujarat Titans secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match saw a defining moment early, as former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remarked that Virat Kohli's quick dismissal was pivotal to the Titans' triumph.

Williamson praised Mohammed Siraj, highlighting his potent bowling against his former team. Siraj's fire and aggression on the field led to his deserved recognition as the Player of the Match. His spell, characterized by crucial wickets and economical performance, set the tone for the Titans.

The early setback for RCB started with Arshad Khan dismissing Kohli, sending the Chinnaswamy crowd into silence. Siraj further compounded RCB's woes, capturing two more wickets and hampering their efforts. Williamson lauded Siraj's familiarity with home conditions, where he showcased exceptional might in throttling the RCB squad. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025