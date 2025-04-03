Gujarat Titans Overpower RCB as Siraj, Arshad Shine

In a stunning display of cricketing dominance, the Gujarat Titans secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match saw a defining moment early, as former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remarked that Virat Kohli's quick dismissal was pivotal to the Titans' triumph.

Williamson praised Mohammed Siraj, highlighting his potent bowling against his former team. Siraj's fire and aggression on the field led to his deserved recognition as the Player of the Match. His spell, characterized by crucial wickets and economical performance, set the tone for the Titans.

The early setback for RCB started with Arshad Khan dismissing Kohli, sending the Chinnaswamy crowd into silence. Siraj further compounded RCB's woes, capturing two more wickets and hampering their efforts. Williamson lauded Siraj's familiarity with home conditions, where he showcased exceptional might in throttling the RCB squad. (ANI)

