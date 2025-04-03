Troubled Waters for Pakistan Cricket: Basit Ali Sounds Warning
Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali warns that the national team may soon need to go through ICC qualifying rounds to participate in major tournaments due to a string of poor performances. Ali criticizes the team's recent showings against New Zealand and India, citing a lack of emerging talent.
Pakistan's cricket future might hang by a thread as former player Basit Ali foresees a challenging path ahead due to recent poor performances. Despite the promising win at the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan has struggled at the international level, suffering defeats against New Zealand and India.
Post-Champions Trophy, the team shifted focus to preparing for upcoming World Cups but faced a 4-1 drubbing in T20Is during a New Zealand tour. In ODIs, inexperience and strategic blunders led to an inevitable series loss, sparking concerns over Pakistan's cricketing talent drought.
Basit Ali, voicing his concerns, suggested an urgent need for restructuring. He remarked on the alarming decline since the Asia Cup 2023 debacle, where defeats against India exposed the fragility of the team. Highlighting the absence of emerging talent, he stressed the reliance on Babar Azam as a warning for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
