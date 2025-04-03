Left Menu

AFI Implements New Participation Rule for Federation Cup 2025

The Athletics Federation of India has established new participation rules for the Federation Cup 2025, requiring athletes to compete in regional events or a one-day national event to qualify. Internationally training athletes like Neeraj Chopra are exempt. This move aims to ensure preparation and consistency ahead of international competitions.

AFI Implements New Participation Rule for Federation Cup 2025
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced a new rule mandating athletes to participate in at least one regional or one-day national event, such as the Grand Prix, to qualify for the Federation Cup 2025. This policy aims to ensure athletes are well-prepared for major competitions.

The Federation Cup, scheduled in Kochi, Kerala from April 21-24, will serve as a basis for selecting the Indian team for the Asian Championships in Korea. The event seeks to ensure consistency and preparation, backed by AFI's directive that performances from 2025 regional events are required for eligibility.

Notably, athletes undergoing international training, such as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, are exempt from this rule. The new regulations reflect AFI's ongoing effort to enforce qualification standards and offer more sports opportunities through Indian Open Meetings across the nation.

