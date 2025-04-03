Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams on Hold After Devastating Injury
Italian skiing champion Federica Brignone suffered multiple leg fractures while competing in the giant slalom at the Italian championships. The injury puts her participation in next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics at risk as she undergoes surgery and a lengthy recovery. Brignone recently won the overall World Cup skiing title.
Federica Brignone, Italy's newly-crowned overall World Cup skiing champion, faces a challenging recovery after suffering severe leg injuries at the Italian championships. The 34-year-old crashed during the giant slalom event, leading to critical fractures in her left leg.
Following her crash in Val di Fassa, Brignone was airlifted to a hospital in Trento before being transferred to Milan for further evaluations and surgical decisions. The injuries, which include a multi-fragmentary compound fracture of the tibial plateau and fibula head, will require months of rehabilitation.
As Brignone eyes the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics, her anticipated return to competitive skiing becomes uncertain. Despite the setback, she celebrates a successful season marked by her giant slalom gold and World Cup triumphs.
