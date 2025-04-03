Federica Brignone's Olympic Dreams on Hold After Devastating Injury

Federica Brignone, Italy's newly-crowned overall World Cup skiing champion, faces a challenging recovery after suffering severe leg injuries at the Italian championships. The 34-year-old crashed during the giant slalom event, leading to critical fractures in her left leg.

Following her crash in Val di Fassa, Brignone was airlifted to a hospital in Trento before being transferred to Milan for further evaluations and surgical decisions. The injuries, which include a multi-fragmentary compound fracture of the tibial plateau and fibula head, will require months of rehabilitation.

As Brignone eyes the upcoming Milan-Cortina Olympics, her anticipated return to competitive skiing becomes uncertain. Despite the setback, she celebrates a successful season marked by her giant slalom gold and World Cup triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)