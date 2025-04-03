Left Menu

Karan Singh's Gritty Triumph Advances Him to ITF Quarters

Karan Singh battled past Russia's Nikita Ianin in a tense three-set match to reach the quarterfinals of the SM Krishna Memorial Open. Securing a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win, Singh will face top seed Jay Clarke next. Aryan Shah and Chirag Duhan also advanced, marking a strong outing for Indian players.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:10 IST
Karan Singh's Gritty Triumph Advances Him to ITF Quarters
Karan Singh proved his mettle in a high-stakes showdown at the SM Krishna Memorial Open, overcoming Russia's Nikita Ianin in a gripping three-set match on Thursday.

The fifth seed showed remarkable resilience, clinching a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory, setting up a highly-anticipated quarterfinal clash against top-seeded Jay Clarke in the ITF World Tennis Tour Men's M25 event.

Meanwhile, Aryan Shah and Chirag Duhan also recorded impressive wins, advancing to the quarterfinals in what was a notable day for Indian athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

