Karan Singh's Gritty Triumph Advances Him to ITF Quarters

Karan Singh proved his mettle in a high-stakes showdown at the SM Krishna Memorial Open, overcoming Russia's Nikita Ianin in a gripping three-set match on Thursday.

The fifth seed showed remarkable resilience, clinching a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory, setting up a highly-anticipated quarterfinal clash against top-seeded Jay Clarke in the ITF World Tennis Tour Men's M25 event.

Meanwhile, Aryan Shah and Chirag Duhan also recorded impressive wins, advancing to the quarterfinals in what was a notable day for Indian athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)