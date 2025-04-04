Unbeatable Dodgers Soar with Ohtani’s Heroics

The Los Angeles Dodgers have started the MLB season with an impressive 8-0 record, displaying a sense of invincibility even as they admit not playing their best. Shohei Ohtani's walk-off home run on Wednesday secured a dramatic 5-4 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Despite a shaky start, including a five-run deficit and defensive errors, manager Dave Roberts remained optimistic, praising his team's relentless spirit. The Dodgers, led by Ohtani's heroics, are poised to maintain this momentum as their talent gives them a chance to win every game.

Max Muncy, who had been in a batting slump, contributed with a game-tying double, rediscovering form with his old bat. As the Dodgers gear up for a road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies, their unbeaten streak continues to capture the baseball world's attention.

