Dhoni Poised to Reclaim CSK Captaincy as Gaikwad Faces Injury Concerns
In anticipation of the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings may see Mahendra Singh Dhoni returning as captain if current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is unable to play due to an elbow injury. The final decision will depend on Gaikwad's recovery and performance during practice.
Chennai Super Kings might have Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping in as captain for the upcoming IPL match against Delhi Capitals if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unable to recover from his recent elbow injury. Gaikwad sustained the injury against Rajasthan Royals, leaving his participation in doubt.
CSK's batting coach, Michael Hussey, confirmed that the final decision will be based on Gaikwad's performance in practice. He remarked that the team hasn't decided on a replacement captain yet but hinted at a 'young man from behind the stumps' as a potential leader.
Dhoni, a five-time IPL winner, had handed over the captaincy to Gaikwad at the start of IPL 2024 after a long tenure. Previously in 2022, Dhoni resumed captaincy mid-season after stepping down for Ravindra Jadeja.
(With inputs from agencies.)
