Real Madrid Stars Avoid Bans After UEFA Fines

UEFA fined Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger for indecent celebrations after a game against Atletico Madrid. Both players received suspended one-game bans, subject to a one-year probation. Dani Ceballos was also fined, while Vinícius Júnior was not charged. Real Madrid faces Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:03 IST
In a recent decision, UEFA announced fines for Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger following 'indecent' celebrations after a crucial penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid. Despite the fines, the players managed to avoid bans from the Champions League quarterfinals.

The disciplinary measures include a one-game suspended ban for both Mbappé and Rüdiger, pending a one-year probationary period, UEFA confirmed on Friday. Meanwhile, their fellow teammate Dani Ceballos was fined 20,000 euros without receiving any suspension.

Video evidence showed Mbappé engaging in inappropriate conduct on the field, prompting the fines. However, no charges were levied against Vinícius Júnior, who was also under investigation. Despite these events, Real Madrid is set to compete against Arsenal on Tuesday in the first leg of their quarterfinal match.

