Thrilling Victories Mark Opening Day of Hockey Championship

The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship's opening day saw impressive victories, with Rajasthan, Arunachal, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Goa defeating their respective opponents by large margins in Division 'B' and Division 'C'.

The opening day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship was action-packed with significant victories across Division 'B' and Division 'C'.

Rajasthan triumphed over Tripura 9-1, while Arunachal routed Jammu & Kashmir 5-0 in Division 'C' matches. Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh also secured commanding victories, trouncing Gujarat 10-0 and overcoming Bihar 6-2.

In Division 'B', Chandigarh dominated Andhra Pradesh with a 13-1 victory, and Goa clinched a 3-0 win against Uttarakhand, setting a competitive tone for the championship.

