Thrilling Victories Mark Opening Day of Hockey Championship

The opening day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship was action-packed with significant victories across Division 'B' and Division 'C'.

Rajasthan triumphed over Tripura 9-1, while Arunachal routed Jammu & Kashmir 5-0 in Division 'C' matches. Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh also secured commanding victories, trouncing Gujarat 10-0 and overcoming Bihar 6-2.

In Division 'B', Chandigarh dominated Andhra Pradesh with a 13-1 victory, and Goa clinched a 3-0 win against Uttarakhand, setting a competitive tone for the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)