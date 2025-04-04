Left Menu

Elena Delle Donne: A Legendary Career Ends

Elena Delle Donne, a celebrated WNBA star and two-time MVP, has announced her retirement from basketball after a distinguished career. Her decision follows a prolonged struggle with injuries, but she remains a pivotal figure in basketball history. She was named an All-Star seven times and led the Washington Mystics to their first WNBA championship.

Elena Delle Donne, a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, has announced her retirement from professional basketball. She made the announcement after opting out of the 2024 season, citing persistent injuries that plagued her later years.

Delle Donne's illustrious career began when she was selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2013 WNBA Draft. She was named Rookie of the Year and became the first player to win MVP honors with two different teams, the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics.

Her contributions to the game extend beyond the court, leaving a lasting legacy as both a leader and ambassador for basketball, inspiring future generations of female athletes. Delle Donne's achievements were recognized when she was named among the WNBA's 25 greatest and most influential players, celebrating the league's anniversary.

