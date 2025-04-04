Left Menu

Rugby Premier League Kicks Off in Mumbai: A New Era for Sevens

The Rugby Premier League, the world's first franchise-based rugby sevens league, will launch in Mumbai in June. The league features prominent international and Indian players across six teams, with a unique slot in the global sevens calendar, allowing participation from top rugby nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Rugby Premier League (RPL), the pioneering franchise-based rugby sevens league, is set to debut in Mumbai this June, according to an announcement by Rugby India and GMR Sports. This landmark event marks the first of its kind globally, integrating international stars with local talent.

The league, featuring six teams including the Mumbai Dreamers and Delhi Redz, will host 34 matches over 15 days. Thanks to a special slot on the global rugby sevens calendar, top players from nations such as the USA, New Zealand, and Ireland will participate, alongside 30 Indian athletes selected from a pool of 71.

Figures like Perry Baker from the USA and Scott Curry from New Zealand lead the star-studded lineup, ensuring high-octane action at the Mumbai Football Arena. The tournament promises to elevate India's place in the global rugby scene, offering fans a unique and exciting sporting spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

