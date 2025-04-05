Olympic Stars Shine at Inaugural Grand Slam Track Event

Olympic champions Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone both emerged victorious on the opening day of the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica. Thomas claimed the 200-meter race with a time of 22.62 seconds, securing 12 points in the circuit's debut. She is eager to extend her lead as she competes in the 400 meters on Saturday.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who holds the world record in the 400 hurdles, dominated her event with a time of 52.76 seconds, candidly acknowledging the challenges of the first race of the season. Despite the mix of enthusiastic spectators and empty seats at National Stadium, she appreciated the energy from the fans.

In other highlights, American Kenny Bednarek narrowly won the men's 100 meters, and a considerable prize awaits athletes in the upcoming Grand Slam events. This competition, described as the 'Formula One of athlete racing' by Michael Johnson, will continue with races in Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)