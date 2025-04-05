Left Menu

Digvesh Rathi: Rising Spin Star of IPL

Digvesh Rathi, a talented leg-spinner from Delhi, has emerged as a standout player in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants. Known for his perfect length and clever variations, Rathi has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 7.62. His performances have drawn praise from former Australian cricketer Shane Watson.

Rising leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi has taken the IPL by storm, impressing fans and experts alike with his exceptional bowling skills. The 25-year-old Delhi native has become a standout performer for the Lucknow Super Giants, showcasing his ability to hit a precise length with effective variations. Former Australian cricket legend Shane Watson has been particularly appreciative of Rathi's consistency and control.

Watson, commenting on JioHotstar after Lucknow's victory over Mumbai Indians, emphasized that Rathi was born for the IPL stage. 'He wasn't reserved,' Watson said, 'he executed beautifully, showing remarkable confidence.' Rathi's match-winning figures of 1 for 21 in four overs, where he claimed the 'Player of the Match' award, proved crucial for LSG, especially during a high-scoring game.

In addition to Rathi's impressive outing, Shardul Thakur's critical 19th over underlined his capabilities. Although overlooked during the initial auction phase, Thakur returned with a vengeance, executing a tight over against Hardik Pandya. These performances underscore the unpredictable yet exciting nature of the IPL, where new talents like Rathi continue to emerge and make significant impacts.

