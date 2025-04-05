Odia Pakhya: Odisha Celebrates Heritage Marathon

The vibrant 'Odia Pakhya' celebrations in Odisha reached new heights on Saturday with the 'Aitihya Ganadouda,' or heritage marathon, organized by the Sports and Youth Services Department. The marathon, which began at the historic Khandagiri caves and concluded at Kalinga Studio Square, attracted hundreds of eager participants, including youths and dignitaries.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj flagged off the marathon alongside former athlete Anuradha Biswal and cyclist Minati Mohapatra. In a nod to cultural pride, the event included cultural performances and aimed to raise awareness about Odisha's heritage, cleanliness, and fitness, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's Fit India initiative.

The marathon and its associated festivities not only highlighted Odisha's rich culture and history but also encouraged community bonding and fitness. Prominent personalities such as Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and actor Sabyasachi Mishra added further allure to the day. The ongoing 'Odia Pakhya' celebrations continue to unite 4.5 crore Odias and foster a deep cultural connection.

