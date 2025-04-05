Left Menu

Dhoni’s IPL Future: Coach Fleming on the Ongoing Speculations

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming clarified that ending MS Dhoni's IPL career is not his responsibility. Amid retirement rumors, Dhoni continues to play, despite recent losses. Concerns about CSK's batting strategy are raised as they work on improving performances. KL Rahul's strategic batting boosted Delhi Capitals' victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:11 IST
Dhoni’s IPL Future: Coach Fleming on the Ongoing Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Chennai Super Kings, has addressed speculations concerning the potential retirement of MS Dhoni, stating that it's not within his purview to decide the former captain's fate in IPL. With Dhoni's parents present at the Chepauk during CSK's match against Delhi Capitals, the speculation about his retirement has intensified.

Following CSK's 25-run defeat to Delhi Capitals, their third consecutive loss, Fleming remarked on the challenges faced by the team. He highlighted the difficulties of batting in the latter innings and admitted the need for CSK to improve their batting performance, stressing on finding top-form players among the top order.

On the opposite end, Delhi Capitals' success was partly attributed to KL Rahul's tactical decision to unsettle CSK's key bowler, Noor Ahmad. DC head coach Hemang Badani praised Rahul's ability to adjust and lead from the front, a strategy that played a significant role in their triumph over CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025