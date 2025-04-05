Dhoni’s IPL Future: Coach Fleming on the Ongoing Speculations

Stephen Fleming, the head coach of Chennai Super Kings, has addressed speculations concerning the potential retirement of MS Dhoni, stating that it's not within his purview to decide the former captain's fate in IPL. With Dhoni's parents present at the Chepauk during CSK's match against Delhi Capitals, the speculation about his retirement has intensified.

Following CSK's 25-run defeat to Delhi Capitals, their third consecutive loss, Fleming remarked on the challenges faced by the team. He highlighted the difficulties of batting in the latter innings and admitted the need for CSK to improve their batting performance, stressing on finding top-form players among the top order.

On the opposite end, Delhi Capitals' success was partly attributed to KL Rahul's tactical decision to unsettle CSK's key bowler, Noor Ahmad. DC head coach Hemang Badani praised Rahul's ability to adjust and lead from the front, a strategy that played a significant role in their triumph over CSK.

(With inputs from agencies.)