Pranavi Urs Battles Golfing Gales at Joburg Ladies Open

Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar both made the cut at the challenging Joburg Ladies Open despite weather disruptions. Urs experienced fluctuation in her game, making the cut with a score of 70-77. Mimi Rhodes leads, aiming for consecutive tournament victories. Heavy rainfall led to a shortened 54-hole play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

At the Joburg Ladies Open, Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar successfully made the 36-hole cut amid difficult weather conditions. Urs, despite a fluctuating performance, scored 70-77 to remain in play, while Dagar maintained her pace with a consistent performance, finishing T-22.

The tournament faced challenges due to heavy rain causing a reduced 54-hole schedule. England's Mimi Rhodes capitalized on her opportunities, managing a skillful bogey-free round to lead with a 12-under par. Rhodes is poised for potential consecutive tournament wins after her recent victory in Australia.

Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik didn't fare as well and missed the cut. South Africa's Casandra Alexander and Ireland's Lauren Walsh follow closely, each just a shot behind Rhodes, setting the stage for a competitive final round. The competition progresses with 64 players continuing into the final phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

